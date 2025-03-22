Two killed in shooting at Devundara

Two killed in shooting at Devundara

March 22, 2025   07:06 am

Two individuals were killed in a shooting incident on Sinhasana Road, in front of the southern entrance of the Devundara Sri Vishnu Devalaya, at around 11:45 p.m. last night (21), according to police.

It is reported that two unidentified gunmen, who arrived in a van, opened fire on two youths riding a motorcycle using a T-56 assault rifle and two 9 mm firearms before fleeing the scene.

According to police, the two victims had attended a birthday party for a friend at a residence in the Kapugampura area of Devinuwara.

While returning home, their motorcycle was struck from behind by a van, after which the assailants opened fire on them, said police.

At the scene of the shooting, police recovered 39 T-56 bullet casings, two T-56 rounds of live ammunition, two 9 mm bullet casings, and two 9mm live ammunition.

Additionally, a van suspected to have been used by the shooters was found abandoned and set on fire on a side road about 800 meters from the crime scene.

Inside the burnt vehicle, police discovered a T-56 magazine and additional T-56 bullet casings.

The two deceased victims were identified as Yomesh Nadishan and Pasidu Tharuka, both 28 years old and residents of Sinhasana Road, Devinuwara.

The Magistrate’s inquest at the scene of the shooting was conducted by Matara Additional Magistrate Malan Shiran Jayasuriya in the early hours of today (22).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

2025 Budget passed in Parliament with amendments (English)

2025 Budget passed in Parliament with amendments (English)

2025 Budget passed in Parliament with amendments (English)

SLAF training aircraft crashes in Wariyapola (English)

SLAF training aircraft crashes in Wariyapola (English)

Tense situation during protest near Parliament Roundabout (English)

Tense situation during protest near Parliament Roundabout (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

'If govt cannot do this, we in the opposition will help', says MP Ravi Karunanayake (English)

'If govt cannot do this, we in the opposition will help', says MP Ravi Karunanayake (English)

LG Polls: Over 100 political parties, nearly 50 ind. groups submit nominations (English)

LG Polls: Over 100 political parties, nearly 50 ind. groups submit nominations (English)

Adani Green Energy refutes claims of pricing revision in Sri Lanka project (English)

Adani Green Energy refutes claims of pricing revision in Sri Lanka project (English)