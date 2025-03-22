Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

March 22, 2025   07:11 am

The Meteorology Department says showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, North-Western, and Northern provinces, as well as in the Anuradhapura, Galle, and Matara districts after 2:00 p.m.

Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm can be expected in some areas of the Western, Sabaragamuwa, and North-Western provinces, and in the Galle and Matara districts, it said.

Several spells of showers may occur in the Eastern and Uva provinces and in the Hambantota and Polonnaruwa districts, the Meteorology Department said.

Meanwhile, misty conditions can be expected in some areas of the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, and Uva provinces, as well as in the Galle and Matara districts during the morning.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

