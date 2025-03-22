Police investigate Bale Malli as prime suspect in Devinuwara double murder

Police have uncovered new details regarding the double murder that occurred last night (21) in front of the ‘Devundara Sri Vishnu Devalaya’ in Devinuwara, with investigations pointing to notorious criminal Shehan Sathsara, infamously known as “Bale Malli”, as the prime suspect behind the crime.

According to police, the shootings were allegedly carried out as a result of a dispute between the two victims, identified as Pasindu Tharaka (29) and Yomesh Nadeeshan, and ‘Bale Malli’. The suspect is reported to be currently hiding in Dubai.

The incident took place at around 11.45 p.m. on Sinhasana Road, near the southern gate of the ‘Devundara Sri Vishnu Devalaya’ in Devinuwara.

The victims, both residents of the area, were returning home from a birthday party in Kapugampura when they were ambushed by a group of attackers traveling in a van. The assailants rammed the motorcycle on which Tharaka and Nadeeshan were riding before opening fire with a T-56 rifle and a pistol.

The attackers immediately fled the scene after the shooting, leaving the victims dead on the spot.

Police later recovered 39 T-56 bullet casings and two 9mm bullet casings from the site of the crime. The van used by the shooters was later discovered 800 meters away from the scene, abandoned and set on fire.

Following the attack, police have launched an investigation into the murders. The Magistrate’s inquest was carried out at the scene this morning by Matara Additional Magistrate Malan Shiran Jayasuriya.