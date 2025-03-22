Mobile app introduced to submit LG Election complaints

A new mobile application has been introduced for submitting complaints related to the 2025 Local Government (LG) Elections today (22).

The event was held at the Election Commission this morning.

Accordingly, the EC EDR mobile application has been introduced to submit election complaints through formal and new technological methods.

Speaking during the event, Election Commission Chairman R.M.A.L. Ratnayake said, “If the public has a complaint, they can now submit it through this app. The person who made the complaint can also find out what happened to their complaint.”

“There is also the ability to provide videos and images through this app”, he added