GMOA: Budget provides positive solution to doctors allowances

March 22, 2025   09:20 pm

The Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA) has welcomed the 2025 Budget, stating that it offers a favorable resolution to concerns over payments for doctors’ additional duties.  

Addressing a press conference today (March 22), GMOA Media Spokesperson Dr. Chamil Wijesinghe said the budgetary provisions have addressed a key issue that had sparked widespread concern within the health sector in recent weeks.  

There had been speculation that allowances for health professionals would be slashed under the new budget proposals, leading to unrest within the sector. 

Several health trade unions had even resorted to strike action, demanding clarity and favorable adjustments.  

Following discussions with authorities, the GMOA now expresses optimism that the measures introduced in the budget will ensure fair compensation for medical professionals undertaking additional duties.

