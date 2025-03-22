Two arrested over extortion of businessmen, firearms seized

The Western Province North Crimes Division has arrested two suspects involved in an extortion racket of threatening businessmen over the phone and coercing them into transferring money online.

The arrests were made in the early hours of March 21 in the Seenigalla East area, within the Deiyandara Police Division, following an investigation launched in response to multiple complaints, the police said.

The suspects, aged 42 and 45, are residents of Deiyandara and Tissamaharama, according to police.

Based on information obtained during their arrest, police recovered a foreign-made revolver with five rounds of ammunition, a locally-manufactured firearm, and ten rounds of 9mm ammunition.

Police have obtained detention orders to conduct further investigations into the suspects’ alleged criminal activities.

The Western Province North Crimes Division is continuing further investigations regarding the matter.