22 killed in 27 shooting incidents thus far in 2025

Police have reported a surge in gun violence across Sri Lanka, with 27 shooting incidents recorded since January 1, 2025. These incidents have resulted in the deaths of 22 people, with several others injured.

Below is a summary of the key incidents reported over the past three months.

January Shootings

January 4 (Weligama) – A 26-year-old man was killed in a shooting attack on a group of five people walking in the Valliwela area of Kapparathota.

January 7 (Mount Lavinia) – Two residents, aged 36 and 20, were shot dead by an unknown gunman on Watarappala Road.

January 9 (Ahungalla) – A man, identified as a relative of a criminal gang member named "Loku Patty," was injured in a shooting.

January 13 (Devinuwara) – A dried fish merchant narrowly escaped a shooting outside his home when assailants posed as customers.

January 15 (Dodangoda) – A house in Wilpatha was targeted in a shooting, though no injuries were reported.

January 16 (Mannar & Kalubowila) – Two people were killed and two others injured in a shooting outside the Mannar Magistrate’s Court.

The same day, gunmen on a motorcycle opened fire near a school in Kalubowila, but no casualties were reported.

January 19 (Mount Lavinia) – A 24-year-old and a 36-year-old were killed in a contract killing for Rs. 1.5 million. The shooter was arrested within 15 minutes.

January 22 (Ambalantota) – Gunmen in a car fired at a person in Koggala, but no injuries were reported.

January 31 (Hiniduma, Galle) – Three people, including a lodge owner, were killed in a shooting carried out with a T-56 firearm.

February Shootings

February 7 (Minuwangoda) – A 35-year-old man was shot dead near a school by two gunmen on a motorcycle.

February 10 (Kotahena) – A 43-year-old man, reportedly linked to an organized crime gang, was killed in a shooting on Benedict Mawatha.

February 19 (Middeniya & Aluthkade) – A man and his two young children were shot dead. On the same day, notorious criminal Ganemulla Sanjeewa was assassinated inside the Aluthkade Magistrate’s Court by a suspect disguised as a lawyer.

February 21 (Ja-Ela & Kotahena) – Two separate shootings left two people dead. The Kotahena shooters were later arrested and killed in police gunfire.

February 26 (Minuwangoda) – A man linked to the criminal "Kehelbaddara Padme" was injured in a shooting at Paththaduwana Junction.

March Shootings

March 8 (Gampaha) – A motorcycle spare parts shop was targeted in a shooting linked to the slain Ganemulla Sanjeewa.

March 13 (Galle & Weliweriya) – Former Boossa Prison Superintendent Siridath Dhammika was shot dead at his home. Another shooting in Weliweriya left a 26-year-old man injured.

March 14 (Ambalangoda) – A 39-year-old man, known as "Podi Sudda," was shot and killed.

March 17 (Midigama & Grandpass) – A house in Pathegama was shot at, but no injuries were reported.

Later that evening, two youths were injured in a shooting on Nagalagam Street in Grandpass.

March 22 (Devinuwara) – Two young men, aged 28 and 29, were killed in a shooting near the Devundara Sri Vishnu Devalaya.