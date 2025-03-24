COPA uncovers luxury vehicle import racket by DMT officials

March 24, 2025   02:44 pm

A scheme involving the importation of luxury vehicles under the guise tractors, orchestrated by officials from the Department of Motor Traffic (DMT) using forged documents, has been uncovered during the latest Committee on Public Accounts (COPA) meeting.

It was further revealed at the COPA meeting held on March 22 that the same officials had also violated licensing conditions for 158 vehicles imported under the pretext of being designated for religious institutions.

In response to a question raised by the COPA Chairman, Parliamentarian Aravinda Senarath, the Commissioner General of Motor Traffic, Nishantha Anuruddha Weerasingha, explained that an investigation had been carried out concerning one of the officers in question, leading to the suspension of his services. 

However, due to insufficient evidence, the employee has been reinstated, he said.

Meanwhile, on March 12, the COPA expressed strong dissatisfaction towards the Department of Motor Traffic for appearing before the committee without prior preparation.

Accordingly, the officials who were present were sent back with instructions to appear on a future date, after being duly informed and adequately prepared.

