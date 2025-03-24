Ex-Minister Mervyn Silva further remanded

Ex-Minister Mervyn Silva further remanded

March 24, 2025   03:39 pm

Former Minister Mervyn Silva and two others have been ordered to be remanded further until April 03 after they were produced before Mahara Magistrate’s Court.

The former Minister was arrested by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on March 05 for allegedly selling state-owned land to a private party after forging documents.

Meanwhile, the court has also imposed an overseas travel ban on former State Minister Prasanna Ranaweera and two others, who were absconding in connection with the case, Ada Derana reporter said.

