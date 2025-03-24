Ex-CJ Jayantha Jayasuriya to be appointed Sri Lankas envoy to UN

Ex-CJ Jayantha Jayasuriya to be appointed Sri Lankas envoy to UN

March 24, 2025   03:55 pm

The Committee on High Posts has recommended the appointment of former Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya, PC, as Sri Lanka’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York.

The committee has made this decision during its meeting held in Parliament on Friday (March 21).

Meanwhile, the Committee on High Posts has also approved the nominations to appoint two Ambassadors and a High Commissioner. 

Accordingly, the nominations of Mahinda Dasa Ratnayake, to be appointed as the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Republic of Cuba and Prof. Pivithuru Janak Kumarasinghe, to be appointed as the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Japan had been approved by the Committee on High Posts.

The nomination of Nimal Upali Senadheera, to be appointed as the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland was also approved by the Committee on High Posts, the Parliamentary Communications Department said.

Committee on High Posts which met under the patronage of Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, was attended by MPs Bimal Rathnayake, Kumara Jayakody, Dr. Anil Jayantha, Dr. Hiniduma Sunil Senevi, Dr. Hansaka Wijemuni, Dayasiri Jayasekara and Mrs. Chamindranee Kiriella.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka seeing an uptick in Chikungunya cases  Health Officials (English)

Sri Lanka seeing an uptick in Chikungunya cases  Health Officials (English)

Political foes and some allies attempting to sabotage NPP's journey  Samantha Vidyaratne (English)

Political foes and some allies attempting to sabotage NPP's journey  Samantha Vidyaratne (English)

Incumbent government has revived a peculiar form of organized crime - Opposition Leader (English)

Incumbent government has revived a peculiar form of organized crime - Opposition Leader (English)

PM Harini calls for urgent action to tackle women's challenges and discrimination (English)

PM Harini calls for urgent action to tackle women's challenges and discrimination (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

New mobile app introduced to submit Local Government Election complaints (English)

New mobile app introduced to submit Local Government Election complaints (English)