The Committee on High Posts has recommended the appointment of former Chief Justice Jayantha Jayasuriya, PC, as Sri Lanka’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York.

The committee has made this decision during its meeting held in Parliament on Friday (March 21).

Meanwhile, the Committee on High Posts has also approved the nominations to appoint two Ambassadors and a High Commissioner.

Accordingly, the nominations of Mahinda Dasa Ratnayake, to be appointed as the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to the Republic of Cuba and Prof. Pivithuru Janak Kumarasinghe, to be appointed as the Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Japan had been approved by the Committee on High Posts.

The nomination of Nimal Upali Senadheera, to be appointed as the High Commissioner of Sri Lanka to the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland was also approved by the Committee on High Posts, the Parliamentary Communications Department said.

Committee on High Posts which met under the patronage of Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, was attended by MPs Bimal Rathnayake, Kumara Jayakody, Dr. Anil Jayantha, Dr. Hiniduma Sunil Senevi, Dr. Hansaka Wijemuni, Dayasiri Jayasekara and Mrs. Chamindranee Kiriella.