Over 22,000 companies failed to pay EPF contributions  Dy Minister

March 24, 2025   04:19 pm

Deputy Minister of Labour Mahinda Jayasinghe disclosed that nearly 22,450 companies have failed to contribute to the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF).

He made this statement today (24) during the assumption of duties by H.M.D.N.K. Wataliyadda, a special grade officer of the Sri Lanka Administrative Service, as the new Commissioner General of Labour.

The Deputy Minister further stated that the outstanding EPF contributions from these companies are estimated at Rs. 36 billion. 

He assured that the government will extend its full support to the Department of Labour to recover these funds and expressed confidence that the new Commissioner General of Labour will effectively fulfill her responsibilities in this regard.

Additionally, he noted that the government is considering amendments to labour laws to enhance the welfare of workers. 

He also emphasized ongoing efforts to ensure workplace safety for female employees and to eliminate child labour.

