2025 LG Polls: Printing of ballot papers for 12 districts underway

March 24, 2025   06:36 pm

The Government Printing Department has commenced printing ballot papers for 12 districts in preparation for the upcoming Local Government Elections.

According to Government Printer Pradeep Pushpakumara, the office has received the necessary information from 12 districts where the nomination process has been completed. 

He noted that data from the remaining districts is expected in the coming days.

In addition to ballot papers, the Government Printing Department has also begun printing postal ballots and official election notices. Pushpakumara stated that all election-related printing activities are scheduled to be completed by April 28.

Due to the workload, the Government Printing Department has canceled all employee leave to ensure timely completion.

Meanwhile, police have arrested 32 individuals for violating election laws related to the upcoming local government elections.

Police Media Spokesperson Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Buddhika Manathunga, speaking at a media briefing today, revealed that among them are 10 candidates contesting the election. 

Furthermore, he urged all candidates to adhere to the Election Expenditure Regulation Act to maintain transparency and fairness in the electoral process.

