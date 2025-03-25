Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

March 25, 2025   06:21 am

The Department of Meteorology says that showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Northwestern provinces after 2.00 p.m.

In its latest weather forecast, the department said that fairly heavy showers about 75mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces.

Several spells of showers may occur in Uva and Eastern provinces and in Polonnaruwa district, it added.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in Galle, Matara and Kurunegala districts during the morning.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

