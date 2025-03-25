Govt to reduce tariffs paid for rooftop solar power

Govt to reduce tariffs paid for rooftop solar power

March 25, 2025   07:36 am

The government has decided to revise the tariff paid per unit of electricity generated by rooftop solar panels, with the proposed rates set to vary based on the scale of energy production.

According to the Ministry of Energy, a cabinet paper outlining these amendments has been submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers, following recommendations from the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB). 

The revision aims to adjust the existing payment structure for solar power generation, aligning it with current energy policies and market conditions.

At present, solar energy producers receive Rs. 27 per unit of electricity supplied to the grid. Under the proposed changes, this rate is expected to be reduced, with payments determined by the capacity of the solar system:

  • Rs. 19 per unit for solar systems generating less than 20 kilowatts (kW)
  • Rs. 17 per unit for systems producing between 20 kW and 100 kW
  • Rs. 15 per unit for larger systems generating between 100 kW and 500 kW

The Ministry of Energy clarified that these new tariff rates will apply only to newly installed rooftop solar systems, while existing installations will continue to receive payments at the current rate.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

No one is authorized to collect donations for special exposition of Sacred Tooth Relic - Dalada Maligawa (English)

No one is authorized to collect donations for special exposition of Sacred Tooth Relic - Dalada Maligawa (English)

No one is authorized to collect donations for special exposition of Sacred Tooth Relic - Dalada Maligawa (English)

'Not an old plane, no mechanical error': Minister reveals cause of SLAF aircraft crash (English)

'Not an old plane, no mechanical error': Minister reveals cause of SLAF aircraft crash (English)

Sajith confident of SJB's success in election, rejects alliances with Mahinda or Ranil (English)

Sajith confident of SJB's success in election, rejects alliances with Mahinda or Ranil (English)

2025 LG Polls: Printing of ballot papers for 12 districts underway (English)

2025 LG Polls: Printing of ballot papers for 12 districts underway (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka seeing an uptick in Chikungunya cases  Health Officials (English)

Sri Lanka seeing an uptick in Chikungunya cases  Health Officials (English)

Political foes and some allies attempting to sabotage NPP's journey  Samantha Vidyaratne (English)

Political foes and some allies attempting to sabotage NPP's journey  Samantha Vidyaratne (English)