Govt to reduce tariffs paid for rooftop solar power

The government has decided to revise the tariff paid per unit of electricity generated by rooftop solar panels, with the proposed rates set to vary based on the scale of energy production.

According to the Ministry of Energy, a cabinet paper outlining these amendments has been submitted to the Cabinet of Ministers, following recommendations from the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB).

The revision aims to adjust the existing payment structure for solar power generation, aligning it with current energy policies and market conditions.

At present, solar energy producers receive Rs. 27 per unit of electricity supplied to the grid. Under the proposed changes, this rate is expected to be reduced, with payments determined by the capacity of the solar system:

Rs. 19 per unit for solar systems generating less than 20 kilowatts (kW)

Rs. 17 per unit for systems producing between 20 kW and 100 kW

Rs. 15 per unit for larger systems generating between 100 kW and 500 kW

The Ministry of Energy clarified that these new tariff rates will apply only to newly installed rooftop solar systems, while existing installations will continue to receive payments at the current rate.