Five-member team to visit Sri Lanka to meet imprisoned TN fishermen

A five-member team from Tamil Nadu will travel to Sri Lanka to meet with Indian fishermen imprisoned in Sri Lankan jails and make arrangements for their release, Indian media reported.

According to a report, the delegation includes VP Sesuraja, President of the Traditional Indian Fishermen Welfare Association in Rameswaram, along with four other members.

They are scheduled to depart from Tiruchirapalli (Tiruchy) to Colombo on Tuesday at 2:00 PM.

During their visit, the team plans to inspect the confiscated fishing boats and hold discussions with the Sri Lankan Fisheries Minister to request the release of the detained fishermen.

They are scheduled to return to Tamil Nadu on April 01, the report said.

Source: DT Next

--Agencies