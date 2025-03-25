Recent shooting incidents do not threaten national security  Dy Defense Minister

Deputy Minister of Defense Aruna Jayasekara assured that the recent shooting incidents reported across the country do not pose a threat to national security.

Speaking to the media following an event held today (March 25), the Deputy Minister emphasized that authorities have taken necessary measures to maintain public safety and order.

“We have ensured the safety of the people and implemented a special program in this regard. Public security across Sri Lanka remains intact. While there are clashes between underworld gangs, they do not have a significant impact on national security. The Ministry of Public Security is actively addressing these incidents,” he stated.