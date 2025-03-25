Suspected gunman in Nagalagam Street shooting arrested

March 25, 2025   04:32 pm

Police have arrested the suspected gunman in connection with shooting incident that occurred at Nagalagam Street in the Grandpass Police Division on March 17.

Two individuals who arrived on a motorcycle had opened fire on two persons that night, leaving both victims injured. 

Accordingly, the suspect has been arrested by a team of officers from the Grandpass Police Station.

The arrested suspect is a 32-year-old resident of the Grandpass area. 

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Aluthkade No. 04 Magistrate’s Court.

Four suspects, including a female, have already been arrested by investigating officers for aiding and abetting the shooting incident. 

Grandpass Police are conducting further investigations.

