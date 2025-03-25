Suspected gunman in Nagalagam Street shooting arrested

Police have arrested the suspected gunman in connection with shooting incident that occurred at Nagalagam Street in the Grandpass Police Division on March 17.

Two individuals who arrived on a motorcycle had opened fire on two persons that night, leaving both victims injured.

Accordingly, the suspect has been arrested by a team of officers from the Grandpass Police Station.

The arrested suspect is a 32-year-old resident of the Grandpass area.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced before the Aluthkade No. 04 Magistrate’s Court.

Four suspects, including a female, have already been arrested by investigating officers for aiding and abetting the shooting incident.

Grandpass Police are conducting further investigations.