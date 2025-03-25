TRCSL denies suspension of Starlink satellite broadband service

The Telecommunications Regulatory Commission of Sri Lanka (TRCSL) has dismissed media reports claiming it has decided to suspend the ‘Starlink’ satellite broadband service, which has been planned to be implemented in the country.

According to the Director General of TRCSL Bandula Herath, a dashboard system is required to carry out the necessary regulations for providing this service. However, there has been some delay in bringing in this system to the country, he said.

He stated that the ‘Starlink’ satellite broadband service is expected to become operational in April, as soon as the necessary systems are in place.

Speaking further, the Director General affirmed, “I can say with responsibility that the service provided by that company will not be stopped. The service is scheduled to be available in our country by April.”

He also highlighted that, “they provide a dashboard to properly regulate the service they offer, to ensure that the required service is being delivered correctly to the customers, and to regulate the country’s national security. Through this, we can regulate both issues effectively.”