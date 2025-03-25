Circular issued on public service salary revisions

Circular issued on public service salary revisions

March 25, 2025   08:41 pm

The circular pertaining to the revision of salaries for the public sector employees has been issued in accordance with the 2025 Budget proposals. 

The relevant circular was issued today (25) to the Ministry Secretaries, Provincial Chief Secretaries, and Heads of Departments, with the signature of the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils, and Local Government, S. Aloka Bandara.

See the relevant circular below:

 

Circular - Public sector salaries by Kaveesha Jayasundara on Scribd

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka should avoid measures that shatter investors' trust - Ranil Wickramasinghe (English)

Sri Lanka should avoid measures that shatter investors' trust - Ranil Wickramasinghe (English)

Sri Lanka should avoid measures that shatter investors' trust - Ranil Wickramasinghe (English)

UK sanctions Shavendra Silva, Wasantha Karannagoda, Jagath Jayasuriya and Karuna Amman (English)

UK sanctions Shavendra Silva, Wasantha Karannagoda, Jagath Jayasuriya and Karuna Amman (English)

Recent shooting incidents do not threaten national security  Dy Defense Minister (English)

Recent shooting incidents do not threaten national security  Dy Defense Minister (English)

Motion to remove Deshabandu from IGP post submitted to Speaker (English)

Motion to remove Deshabandu from IGP post submitted to Speaker (English)

NPP MPs submit motion to remove Deshabandu to the Speaker; SJB to also support proposal

NPP MPs submit motion to remove Deshabandu to the Speaker; SJB to also support proposal

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin 12.00PM - 2025.03.25

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin 12.00PM - 2025.03.25

No one is authorized to collect donations for special exposition of Sacred Tooth Relic - Dalada Maligawa (English)

No one is authorized to collect donations for special exposition of Sacred Tooth Relic - Dalada Maligawa (English)