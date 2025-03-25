Circular issued on public service salary revisions

The circular pertaining to the revision of salaries for the public sector employees has been issued in accordance with the 2025 Budget proposals.

The relevant circular was issued today (25) to the Ministry Secretaries, Provincial Chief Secretaries, and Heads of Departments, with the signature of the Secretary to the Ministry of Public Administration, Provincial Councils, and Local Government, S. Aloka Bandara.

See the relevant circular below:

Circular - Public sector salaries by Kaveesha Jayasundara on Scribd