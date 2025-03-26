Heavy showers expected in parts of the island

The Department of Meteorology says that showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern and Northwestern provinces after 2.00 p.m. today (26).

Heavy showers about 100 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Uva provinces, the Met. Department added.

Meanwhile, a few showers may occur in Eastern province and in Polonnaruwa district, according to the department.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in Galle, Matara and Kurunegala districts during the morning.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.