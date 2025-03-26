Can an IGP be removed?: Legal process in Sri Lanka

Can an IGP be removed?: Legal process in Sri Lanka

March 26, 2025   06:32 am

Human rights activist, professor, and lawyer Prathibha Mahanamahewa emphasized the need for an investigation committee to review the proposal seeking the removal of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon, who is currently in remand custody and suspended from his duties.

Explaining the constitutional process for removing an IGP, Prof. Mahanamahewa stated, “When a proposal to remove the IGP is submitted, an investigation committee has to be appointed. This committee is primarily nominated by the Chief Justice and includes a sitting Supreme Court judge, the Chairman of the National Police Commission, and a senior administrative official.”

“They examine all aspects of the proposal and make a recommendation, which is then presented to Parliament. The IGP can only be removed if the motion is passed by a majority of the MPs present”, he noted.

A motion seeking the removal of Tennakoon was submitted to Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena on Tuesday (25) by a group of National People’s Power (NPP) MPs. The motion, signed by 115 MPs, lists 27 corruption charges against the IGP.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa announced that the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) would fully support the motion. “We stand firmly against corruption and abuse of power. The SJB will give its unconditional support to this motion,” Premadasa said.

Tennakoon, who faces charges in connection with a shooting incident near a hotel in the Weligama area, had surrendered to court nearly 20 days after an arrest warrant was issued over his involvement in the case. Following his surrender, the Matara Magistrate ordered that Tennakoon be remanded until April 3.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Sri Lanka should avoid measures that shatter investors' trust - Ranil Wickramasinghe (English)

Sri Lanka should avoid measures that shatter investors' trust - Ranil Wickramasinghe (English)

Sri Lanka should avoid measures that shatter investors' trust - Ranil Wickramasinghe (English)

UK sanctions Shavendra Silva, Wasantha Karannagoda, Jagath Jayasuriya and Karuna Amman (English)

UK sanctions Shavendra Silva, Wasantha Karannagoda, Jagath Jayasuriya and Karuna Amman (English)

Recent shooting incidents do not threaten national security  Dy Defense Minister (English)

Recent shooting incidents do not threaten national security  Dy Defense Minister (English)

Motion to remove Deshabandu from IGP post submitted to Speaker (English)

Motion to remove Deshabandu from IGP post submitted to Speaker (English)

NPP MPs submit motion to remove Deshabandu to the Speaker; SJB to also support proposal

NPP MPs submit motion to remove Deshabandu to the Speaker; SJB to also support proposal

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin 12.00PM - 2025.03.25

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin 12.00PM - 2025.03.25

No one is authorized to collect donations for special exposition of Sacred Tooth Relic - Dalada Maligawa (English)

No one is authorized to collect donations for special exposition of Sacred Tooth Relic - Dalada Maligawa (English)