Can an IGP be removed?: Legal process in Sri Lanka

Human rights activist, professor, and lawyer Prathibha Mahanamahewa emphasized the need for an investigation committee to review the proposal seeking the removal of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon, who is currently in remand custody and suspended from his duties.

Explaining the constitutional process for removing an IGP, Prof. Mahanamahewa stated, “When a proposal to remove the IGP is submitted, an investigation committee has to be appointed. This committee is primarily nominated by the Chief Justice and includes a sitting Supreme Court judge, the Chairman of the National Police Commission, and a senior administrative official.”

“They examine all aspects of the proposal and make a recommendation, which is then presented to Parliament. The IGP can only be removed if the motion is passed by a majority of the MPs present”, he noted.

A motion seeking the removal of Tennakoon was submitted to Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena on Tuesday (25) by a group of National People’s Power (NPP) MPs. The motion, signed by 115 MPs, lists 27 corruption charges against the IGP.

Meanwhile, Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa announced that the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) would fully support the motion. “We stand firmly against corruption and abuse of power. The SJB will give its unconditional support to this motion,” Premadasa said.

Tennakoon, who faces charges in connection with a shooting incident near a hotel in the Weligama area, had surrendered to court nearly 20 days after an arrest warrant was issued over his involvement in the case. Following his surrender, the Matara Magistrate ordered that Tennakoon be remanded until April 3.