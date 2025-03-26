Buddhist monk found brutally murdered in Eppawala

Buddhist monk found brutally murdered in Eppawala

March 26, 2025   07:12 am

A 69-year-old Buddhist monk has been found brutally murdered at a monastery in Kiralogama, within the Eppawala Police Division.

According to police, a complaint was received at the Eppawala Police Station on the afternoon of March 25, 2025, reporting that the monk had been found murdered inside the monastery.

The discovery was made by a visitor to the monastery and another monk from a different temple. Upon finding the slain monk, they immediately alerted the police.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the deceased monk owned a three-wheeler, which was regularly driven by a hired driver. However, police noted that the driver is currently missing, and no information about his whereabouts has been established.

The Police Media Division stated that authorities have yet to determine a suspect or a motive behind the murder.

Following the Magistrate’s inquest, the monk’s body has been transferred to the Anuradhapura Hospital mortuary for further forensic analysis.

Eppawala Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

