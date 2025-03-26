Govt. decides to recommence CWEs commercial operations

Govt. decides to recommence CWEs commercial operations

March 26, 2025   11:38 am

The Cabinet of Ministers has granted approval to cancel the liquidation of the Cooperative Wholesale Establishment (CWE), to rejuvenate it and recommence commercial operations.

Speaking during the Cabinet press conference held today (26), Cabinet Spokesman Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa stated that the previous government had decided to liquidate the Co-operative Wholesale Corporation Act No. 47 of 1949 and to liquidate the said establishment.

However, there is a possibility to perform a decisive role for the Co-operative Wholesale Corporation in the implementation of government roles within the market operation with the objective of a continuous supply of quality goods and services to the public under a reasonable price through the promotion of market competitiveness in compliance with the “Rich country—beautiful life” policy framework, he noted.

Therefore, the Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposal presented by the Minister of Trade, Commercial, Food Security, and Cooperative Development to abolish the previous cabinet decision in respect of the liquidation of the Cooperative Wholesale Corporation and recommence the business activities of the said corporation based on a feasible business plan.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka should avoid measures that shatter investors' trust - Ranil Wickramasinghe (English)

Sri Lanka should avoid measures that shatter investors' trust - Ranil Wickramasinghe (English)

UK sanctions Shavendra Silva, Wasantha Karannagoda, Jagath Jayasuriya and Karuna Amman (English)

UK sanctions Shavendra Silva, Wasantha Karannagoda, Jagath Jayasuriya and Karuna Amman (English)

Recent shooting incidents do not threaten national security  Dy Defense Minister (English)

Recent shooting incidents do not threaten national security  Dy Defense Minister (English)

Motion to remove Deshabandu from IGP post submitted to Speaker (English)

Motion to remove Deshabandu from IGP post submitted to Speaker (English)

NPP MPs submit motion to remove Deshabandu to the Speaker; SJB to also support proposal

NPP MPs submit motion to remove Deshabandu to the Speaker; SJB to also support proposal

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin 12.00PM - 2025.03.25

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin 12.00PM - 2025.03.25