The proposal submitted by ruling party MPs seeking the removal of suspended Inspector General of Police (IGP) Deshabandu Tennakoon from office has been included in the relevant supplement to the Order Book of Parliament.

According to parliamentary procedure, the proposal will first be taken up for discussion in the Parliamentary Affairs Committee. Following this, it is scheduled for debate in Parliament after five days.

A vote will then be held, requiring the support of at least 113 MPs for the motion to pass. If approved, the Speaker will appoint an investigation committee to examine the allegations against Tennakoon.

A final decision on his removal will be made after the committee’s findings are reported to the Speaker.

Meanwhile, during today’s Cabinet press conference, Cabinet Spokesman, Minister Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa said that the relevant motion will be presented to Parliament on 08 or 09 April and a vote will be taken.

The motion, submitted to the Speaker on March 26 by a group of MPs of the National People’s Power (NPP), carries the signatures of 115 MPs and lists 27 charges against Tennakoon.

IGP Deshabandu Tennakoon, who is currently suspended from duty, has been remanded until April 3. He had been evading arrest for 20 days before surrendering to court on March 19 in connection with a 2023 shooting incident near a hotel in Weligama area.