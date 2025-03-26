Sri Lanka Police reported that an increase in the number of foreigner tourists visiting the country and driving three-wheelers has been observed.

However, it has also been observed that three-wheelers driven by foreign nationals have recently been involved in several fatal and serious road accidents, police said.

Accordingly, police investigations have revealed that many foreigners do not possess valid licenses or proper training to drive the three-wheelers in Sri Lanka.

Therefore, to prevent and control this situation, Sri Lanka Police announced that if a foreigner is found driving a three-wheeler without a valid license, the vehicle”s owner will be summoned, a statement will be recorded, and legal action will be initiated against them in court.

Additionally, the police urge businesses and hotels renting out vehicles for foreign tourists, especially three-wheelers, to thoroughly check whether the foreign tourists have a valid driving license before providing them with a vehicle.

Sri Lanka Police issue directives for owners providing tuk-tuks to foreign tourists by Adaderana Online on Scribd