Sri Lanka Police issue directives for owners providing tuk-tuks to foreign tourists

Sri Lanka Police issue directives for owners providing tuk-tuks to foreign tourists

March 26, 2025   06:25 pm

Sri Lanka Police reported that an increase in the number of foreigner tourists visiting the country and driving three-wheelers has been observed. 

However, it has also been observed that three-wheelers driven by foreign nationals have recently been involved in several fatal and serious road accidents, police said.

Accordingly, police investigations have revealed that many foreigners do not possess valid licenses or proper training to drive the three-wheelers in Sri Lanka.  

Therefore, to prevent and control this situation, Sri Lanka Police announced that if a foreigner is found driving a three-wheeler without a valid license, the vehicle”s owner will be summoned, a statement will be recorded, and legal action will be initiated against them in court.  

Additionally, the police urge businesses and hotels renting out vehicles for foreign tourists, especially three-wheelers, to thoroughly check whether the foreign tourists have a valid driving license before providing them with a vehicle.

Sri Lanka Police issue directives for owners providing tuk-tuks to foreign tourists by Adaderana Online on Scribd

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka should avoid measures that shatter investors' trust - Ranil Wickramasinghe (English)

Sri Lanka should avoid measures that shatter investors' trust - Ranil Wickramasinghe (English)

UK sanctions Shavendra Silva, Wasantha Karannagoda, Jagath Jayasuriya and Karuna Amman (English)

UK sanctions Shavendra Silva, Wasantha Karannagoda, Jagath Jayasuriya and Karuna Amman (English)

Recent shooting incidents do not threaten national security  Dy Defense Minister (English)

Recent shooting incidents do not threaten national security  Dy Defense Minister (English)

Motion to remove Deshabandu from IGP post submitted to Speaker (English)

Motion to remove Deshabandu from IGP post submitted to Speaker (English)

NPP MPs submit motion to remove Deshabandu to the Speaker; SJB to also support proposal

NPP MPs submit motion to remove Deshabandu to the Speaker; SJB to also support proposal

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm