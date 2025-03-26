Ex-Opposition Leader of Central Provincial Council remanded on bribery charges

March 26, 2025   07:28 pm

The former Opposition Leader of the Central Provincial Council, Chanaka Ailapperuma, who was arrested for allegedly soliciting and accepting bribes in exchange for government jobs, has been remanded in custody.

Accordingly, the suspect is accused of demanding bribes of Rs. 200,000 and Rs. 150,000 under the pretense of providing government jobs.

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) further stated that the former Opposition Leader of the Central Provincial Council (UNP), Chanaka Ailapperuma, was arrested by investigating officers this morning (26).

The suspect was produced before the Kandy Magistrate’s Court and ordered remanded until March 28.

He is also scheduled to be produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court on the same day.

