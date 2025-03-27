Evening showers expected in parts of the island

The Department of Meteorology says that showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, Southern, Uva and Northwestern provinces and Mannar and Ampara districts after 1.00 p.m. today (27).

Fairly heavy showers above 75 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa, Southern and Uva provinces and Ampara district, it added.

Meanwhile, a few showers may occur in Southern and Eastern coastal areas during the morning, according to the Met. Department.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in Galle, Matara and Kurunegala districts during the morning.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.