Mihintale Chief Incumbent withdraws from organizing State Poson Festival

The Chief Incumbent of the Mihintale Raja Maha Viharaya, Ven. Walawahengunawewe Dhammarathana Thero, says that he will withdraw from all organizational activities related to this year’s State Poson Festival.

Speaking to the media, the Thero stated that his decision was prompted by pressure from archaeological authorities, which has hindered his involvement in the management of the Mihintale sacred site.

He emphasized that the ongoing interference had compelled him to step away from festival preparations at the historic temple site.

The State Poson Festival, a significant annual event marking the arrival of Buddhism in Sri Lanka, is traditionally centered around Mihintale, a revered pilgrimage site.