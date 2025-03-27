Four suspects remanded over Colombo nightclub brawl

Four suspects who surrendered to the Central Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) in connection with an assault incident that took place in front of a nightclub at Union Place in Colombo on Saturday (22) night have been remanded until April 1.

This order was issued after the suspects were produced before the Fort Magistrate’s Court today (27).

The suspects were arrested after their statements were recorded at the CCIB yesterday (26).

Meanwhile, Yoshitha Rajapaksa, the son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, provided a statement to the Kompanna Veediya Police Station for nearly three hours on Tuesday (25) regarding the incident, which occurred following a dispute between a group of individuals who were accompanying Yoshitha and a security guard at the establishment.

The disagreement had escalated into an assault on the security guard, and the police had earlier identified three suspects in connection with the incident.

The injured security guard is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in Colombo.