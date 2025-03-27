Four suspects remanded over Colombo nightclub brawl

Four suspects remanded over Colombo nightclub brawl

March 27, 2025   03:59 pm

Four suspects who surrendered to the Central Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) in connection with an assault incident that took place in front of a nightclub at Union Place in Colombo on Saturday (22) night have been remanded until April 1.

This order was issued after the suspects were produced before the Fort Magistrate’s Court today (27).

The suspects were arrested after their statements were recorded at the CCIB yesterday (26).

Meanwhile, Yoshitha Rajapaksa, the son of former President Mahinda Rajapaksa, provided a statement to the Kompanna Veediya Police Station for nearly three hours on Tuesday (25) regarding the incident, which occurred following a dispute between a group of individuals who were accompanying Yoshitha and a security guard at the establishment.

The disagreement had escalated into an assault on the security guard, and the police had earlier identified three suspects in connection with the incident.

The injured security guard is currently receiving treatment at a private hospital in Colombo.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.



NOTE:- Due to legal contstraints, the Ada Derana Editorial team has taken a decision to disable comments on all articles concerning ongoing court procedures.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

'We evaluate investments based on benefit to Sri Lanka'  Cabinet Spokesman (English)

'We evaluate investments based on benefit to Sri Lanka'  Cabinet Spokesman (English)

'We evaluate investments based on benefit to Sri Lanka'  Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Sri Lanka's Central Bank chief says policy rate is appropriate (English)

Sri Lanka's Central Bank chief says policy rate is appropriate (English)

Gazette issued on maximum retail pricing mechanism for medicines (English)

Gazette issued on maximum retail pricing mechanism for medicines (English)

MPs' motion to oust IGP Deshabandu added to Parliament's Order Book (English)

MPs' motion to oust IGP Deshabandu added to Parliament's Order Book (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka should avoid measures that shatter investors' trust - Ranil Wickramasinghe (English)

Sri Lanka should avoid measures that shatter investors' trust - Ranil Wickramasinghe (English)

UK sanctions Shavendra Silva, Wasantha Karannagoda, Jagath Jayasuriya and Karuna Amman (English)

UK sanctions Shavendra Silva, Wasantha Karannagoda, Jagath Jayasuriya and Karuna Amman (English)