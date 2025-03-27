Tourist submarine sinks off Egypts coast, leaving 6 dead and 9 injured

Tourist submarine sinks off Egypts coast, leaving 6 dead and 9 injured

March 27, 2025   06:05 pm

Six people died and nine were injured when a tourist submarine carrying 45 passengers sank off the Egyptian coast Thursday, said provincial officials. They were speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to brief the media.

Emergency crews rescued 29 people from the sinking off one of the beaches in the tourist promenade area in the Red Sea resort of Hurghada.

In addition to crew members, there were 45 passengers on board, all of them Russian and some of them minors, Russian consular officials in Hurghada said.

It is unclear how many crew members were on board.

The submarine, which belonged to the Sindbad hotel in Hurghada, was out on a regular tour to view coral reefs. It sailed off at around 10 a.m. Thursday and sank when it was about 1 kilometer (approximately half a mile) from the shore.

Those rescued were taken to hospitals and are in a stable condition, according to the Russian consulate.

It was not immediately clear what caused the submarine to sink.

The vessel, which was operated by a Hurghada-based company called Sindbad Submarines, has 44 passenger seats, two pilot seats, and a round viewing window for each passenger, according to the company website.

In November, a tourist yacht sank in the Red Sea after warnings of rough waters, Egyptian officials said. At least four people drowned, while 33 were rescued.

Tourism is an important sector of Egypt’s economy but many tourist companies have stopped or limited traveling on the Red Sea due to the dangers from conflicts in the region.

Source: The Associated Press

--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

'We evaluate investments based on benefit to Sri Lanka'  Cabinet Spokesman (English)

'We evaluate investments based on benefit to Sri Lanka'  Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Sri Lanka's Central Bank chief says policy rate is appropriate (English)

Sri Lanka's Central Bank chief says policy rate is appropriate (English)

Gazette issued on maximum retail pricing mechanism for medicines (English)

Gazette issued on maximum retail pricing mechanism for medicines (English)

MPs' motion to oust IGP Deshabandu added to Parliament's Order Book (English)

MPs' motion to oust IGP Deshabandu added to Parliament's Order Book (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

Sri Lanka should avoid measures that shatter investors' trust - Ranil Wickramasinghe (English)

Sri Lanka should avoid measures that shatter investors' trust - Ranil Wickramasinghe (English)