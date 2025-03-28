Showers expected after 2.00 p.m. today

March 28, 2025   06:06 am

The Department of Meteorology says that showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, and Uva provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya district after 2.00 p.m. today (28).

Fairly heavy showers above 50 mm can be expected at some places in Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces, the department added.

 Meanwhile, a few showers may occur in the coastal areas of Eastern province during the morning, according to the Met. Department.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in Galle, Matara and Kurunegala districts during the morning.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

