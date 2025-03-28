Where were they during LTTE terror?: Ex-Navy Chief slams UK sanctions

Where were they during LTTE terror?: Ex-Navy Chief slams UK sanctions

March 28, 2025   06:37 am

Former Navy Commander, Admiral of the Fleet Wasantha Karannagoda has responded to the sanctions imposed by the UK government against him and several others alleging them of widespread human rights violations during Sri Lanka’s military operations against the LTTE.

Karannagoda claimed that the sanctions are not based on any transparent investigation or legal proceedings, but reflect the selective application of international pressure, targeting those who played key roles in Sri Lanka’s military victory.

He added that the same foreign entities that now impose restrictions did nothing while Sri Lanka was under siege by terrorists and ignored atrocities committed by the LTTE.

Meanwhile, commenting on the matter, Minister of Health and Media Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa stated that the government has already announced their decision clearly and firmly as a country and that however, the opposition is always looking for a political slogan to fight against.

“We will not fall for that. The stability of the country is the most important for us right now. When we are walking towards that goal with the rest of the world, we will take clear actions based on our diplomatic principles”, Dr. Jayatissa added.

 

 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

CBSL imposes Rs. 3M in penalties on financial institutions for regulatory violations (English)

CBSL imposes Rs. 3M in penalties on financial institutions for regulatory violations (English)

CBSL imposes Rs. 3M in penalties on financial institutions for regulatory violations (English)

MP Chamara Sampath granted bail (English)

MP Chamara Sampath granted bail (English)

CBSL imposes Rs. 3M in penalties on financial institutions for regulatory violations (English)

CBSL imposes Rs. 3M in penalties on financial institutions for regulatory violations (English)

MP Chamara Sampath Dassanayake remanded following arrest over bribery case

MP Chamara Sampath Dassanayake remanded following arrest over bribery case

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

'We evaluate investments based on benefit to Sri Lanka'  Cabinet Spokesman (English)

'We evaluate investments based on benefit to Sri Lanka'  Cabinet Spokesman (English)

Sri Lanka's Central Bank chief says policy rate is appropriate (English)

Sri Lanka's Central Bank chief says policy rate is appropriate (English)

Gazette issued on maximum retail pricing mechanism for medicines (English)

Gazette issued on maximum retail pricing mechanism for medicines (English)