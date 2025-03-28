Where were they during LTTE terror?: Ex-Navy Chief slams UK sanctions

Former Navy Commander, Admiral of the Fleet Wasantha Karannagoda has responded to the sanctions imposed by the UK government against him and several others alleging them of widespread human rights violations during Sri Lanka’s military operations against the LTTE.

Karannagoda claimed that the sanctions are not based on any transparent investigation or legal proceedings, but reflect the selective application of international pressure, targeting those who played key roles in Sri Lanka’s military victory.

He added that the same foreign entities that now impose restrictions did nothing while Sri Lanka was under siege by terrorists and ignored atrocities committed by the LTTE.

Meanwhile, commenting on the matter, Minister of Health and Media Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa stated that the government has already announced their decision clearly and firmly as a country and that however, the opposition is always looking for a political slogan to fight against.

“We will not fall for that. The stability of the country is the most important for us right now. When we are walking towards that goal with the rest of the world, we will take clear actions based on our diplomatic principles”, Dr. Jayatissa added.