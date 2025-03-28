NTC Chairman resigns, becoming third official to quit under Minister Bimal

March 28, 2025   11:58 am

The Chairman of the National Transport Commission (NTC), Dr. Bandura Dileepa Vitharana has tendered his resignation today (28).

He has reportedly forwarded his resignation letter to the Ministry of Transport.

Dr. Vitharana, who previously served as the head of the Transport Committee of the National People’s Power (NPP), is also a lecturer at the Open University of Sri Lanka in Nawala.

However, the reason for his resignation has not yet been disclosed, and attempts by Ada Derana to contact him were unsuccessful.

Incidentally, Dr. Vitharana is the third official to resign from the chairmanship of institutions under ministries overseen by Minister Bimal Rathnayake. 

Previously, Chairman of the Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB), Ramal Siriwardana and Chairman of the National Transport Medical Institute (NMTI), Ruwan Wijayamuni had also stepped down from their respective positions.

