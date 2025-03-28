Strong earthquake in central Myanmar, panic in Bangkok

An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 struck Myanmar, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said on Friday, while hundreds of people poured out of buildings in the Thai capital Bangkok after the tremors.

There was no immediate word from Myanmar on damage after the quake, which GFZ said was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles) with the epicentre near the city of Mandalay.

The epicentre was about 17.2 km from the city of Mandalay, which has a population about 1.2 million, according to USGS.

Witnesses in Bangkok said people ran out onto the streets in panic and water splashed out of swimming pools.

