IUSF convenor remanded over protest near Health Ministry

Two individuals, including the convenor of the Inter-University Students’ Federation (IUSF), who were among the medical graduates arrested for protesting near the Health Ministry in defiance of a court order, have been remanded until April 04.

Meanwhile, 25 others involved in the protest have been released on bail, said Ada Derana reporter.

A total of 27 individuals, including members of the IUSF, were arrested for violating a court order by holding a protest march in front of the Ministry of Health.

The Allied Health Sciences Students’ Union organized the protest yesterday (27), with participation from the IUSF convenor and other demonstrators.

During the protest, eight representatives engaged in discussions with the Secretary of the Ministry of Health.

However, after the discussions failed, the protesters refused to comply with the court order prohibiting demonstrations that could cause public inconvenience, leading to their arrests.