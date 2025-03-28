Emergency hotline for Sri Lankans in Thailand after powerful earthquake

Following an earthquake of 7.4 magnitude in Myanmar that caused tremors in Bangkok and other parts of Thailand, the Embassy and Permanent Mission of Sri Lanka in Bangkok is closely monitoring the situation in coordination with Thai authorities.

No adverse incidents involving Sri Lankan citizens have been reported as of now, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a special notice.

Meanwhile, Sri Lankan nationals in Thailand are advised to contact the emergency hotline at +66 812498011 in case of emergency.

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra on Friday announced a state of emergency in Bangkok, capital of Thailand, after the strong earthquake.

Powerful tremors were felt in neighboring countries, including China and Thailand.

The State Audit building, which was under construction in Chatuchak district, Bangkok, completely collapsed due to earthquake tremors, according to Khaosod news portal.

Thailand’s stock exchange suspended trading after the earthquake.