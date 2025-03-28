At least 144 people killed in Myanmar quake, state TV says

At least 144 people in Myanmar have been killed and 732 injured by a major earthquake that struck the country on Friday, state-run MRTV said on the Telegram messaging app on Friday.

A powerful earthquake centred in Myanmar rocked Southeast Asia on Friday, killing more than 140 people in that country, according to state media, and toppling buildings across a wide area.

The quake also hit Thailand, where rescuers in the capital Bangkok were searching in the rubble of a tower block that had been under construction and collapsed. There were 117 people missing and five dead following the building collapse, according to the rescue operation

Source: Reuters

--Agencies