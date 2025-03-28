At least 144 people killed in Myanmar quake, state TV says

At least 144 people killed in Myanmar quake, state TV says

March 28, 2025   08:43 pm

At least 144 people in Myanmar have been killed and 732 injured by a major earthquake that struck the country on Friday, state-run MRTV said on the Telegram messaging app on Friday.

A powerful earthquake centred in Myanmar rocked Southeast Asia on Friday, killing more than 140 people in that country, according to state media, and toppling buildings across a wide area.

The quake also hit Thailand, where rescuers in the capital Bangkok were searching in the rubble of a tower block that had been under construction and collapsed. There were 117 people missing and five dead following the building collapse, according to the rescue operation

Source: Reuters
--Agencies 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Powerful earthquake rocks Myanmar and Thailand and kills more than 150 people

Powerful earthquake rocks Myanmar and Thailand and kills more than 150 people

Powerful earthquake rocks Myanmar and Thailand and kills more than 150 people

'No govt. is obligated to protect military commanders' - Sarath Fonseka (English)

'No govt. is obligated to protect military commanders' - Sarath Fonseka (English)

Allegations against MP Chamara Sampath Dassanayake raised during COPE meeting (English)

Allegations against MP Chamara Sampath Dassanayake raised during COPE meeting (English)

India officially announces PM Modi's Sri Lanka visit (English)

India officially announces PM Modi's Sri Lanka visit (English)

IUSF convenor remanded over protest near Health Ministry (English)

IUSF convenor remanded over protest near Health Ministry (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

CBSL imposes Rs. 3M in penalties on financial institutions for regulatory violations (English)

CBSL imposes Rs. 3M in penalties on financial institutions for regulatory violations (English)