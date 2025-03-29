Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

The Meteorology Department says that showers or thundershowers will occur in several places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, and Uva provinces and in the Nuwara Eliya district after 2:00 p.m.

Fairly heavy showers of about 50 mm can be expected in some places in the Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces.

Misty conditions can be expected in some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, and Uva provinces and in the Galle, Matara, and Kurunegala districts during the morning, the Met Department added.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by temporarily localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.