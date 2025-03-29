Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

March 29, 2025   07:31 am

The Meteorology Department says that showers or thundershowers will occur in several places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, and Uva provinces and in the Nuwara Eliya district after 2:00 p.m.

Fairly heavy showers of about 50 mm can be expected in some places in the Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces.

Misty conditions can be expected in some places in the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, and Uva provinces and in the Galle, Matara, and Kurunegala districts during the morning, the Met Department added.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by temporarily localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Powerful earthquake rocks Myanmar and Thailand and kills more than 150 people

Powerful earthquake rocks Myanmar and Thailand and kills more than 150 people

Powerful earthquake rocks Myanmar and Thailand and kills more than 150 people

'No govt. is obligated to protect military commanders' - Sarath Fonseka (English)

'No govt. is obligated to protect military commanders' - Sarath Fonseka (English)

Allegations against MP Chamara Sampath Dassanayake raised during COPE meeting (English)

Allegations against MP Chamara Sampath Dassanayake raised during COPE meeting (English)

India officially announces PM Modi's Sri Lanka visit (English)

India officially announces PM Modi's Sri Lanka visit (English)

IUSF convenor remanded over protest near Health Ministry (English)

IUSF convenor remanded over protest near Health Ministry (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

CBSL imposes Rs. 3M in penalties on financial institutions for regulatory violations (English)

CBSL imposes Rs. 3M in penalties on financial institutions for regulatory violations (English)