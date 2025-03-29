Israel strikes Beirut for first time since ceasefire with Hezbollah

Israel strikes Beirut for first time since ceasefire with Hezbollah

March 29, 2025   08:46 am

Israel launched an attack on the Lebanese capital Beirut on Friday for the first time since a ceasefire ended fighting between Israeli forces and the Hezbollah militant group in November. 

Associated Press reporters in Beirut heard a large boom and witnessed smoke billowing from the area that Israel’s military had vowed to strike.

Earlier Friday, Israel’s army urgently warned people to evacuate parts of a Beirut suburb, vowing to retaliate against strikes which it said were launched from Lebanon into northern Israel.

Hezbollah denied firing the rockets at northern Israel, and accused Israel of seeking a pretext to continue attacking Lebanon. Israel has struck targets in southern Lebanon almost daily since a ceasefire took hold in November 2024, mostly targeting Hezbollah.


Source: AP
--Agencies

