At least 694 dead, 1,670 injured after powerful earthquake in Myanmar

At least 694 dead, 1,670 injured after powerful earthquake in Myanmar

March 29, 2025   09:38 am

A powerful earthquake rocked Myanmar on Friday, March 28, causing extensive damage across a wide swath of one of the world’s poorest countries and prompting officials to warn that the initial death toll was updated to 694 dead, 1,670 injured, according to the junta on Saturday.

In Thailand, authorities in Bangkok said six people were killed, 22 were injured and 101 were missing from three construction sites, including the high-rise. 

They revised the death toll Saturday morning from 10 reported the previous day, saying several critically injured people were mistakenly reported dead. Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt said that more people were believed to be alive in the wreckage as search efforts continued Saturday morning.

The 7.7 magnitude quake struck at midday, with an epicenter near Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-largest city. Aftershocks followed, one of them measuring a strong 6.4 magnitude. Myanmar is in an active earthquake belt, though many of the temblors happen in sparsely populated areas, not cities like those affected Friday. 

The US Geological Survey, an American government science agency, estimated that the death toll could top 1,000.

In Mandalay, the earthquake reportedly brought down multiple buildings, including one of the city’s largest monasteries. 

Photos from the capital city of Naypyidaw showed rescue crews pulling victims from the rubble of multiple buildings used to house civil servants.

Source: Lemonde
--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

Powerful earthquake rocks Myanmar and Thailand and kills more than 150 people

Powerful earthquake rocks Myanmar and Thailand and kills more than 150 people

Powerful earthquake rocks Myanmar and Thailand and kills more than 150 people

'No govt. is obligated to protect military commanders' - Sarath Fonseka (English)

'No govt. is obligated to protect military commanders' - Sarath Fonseka (English)

Allegations against MP Chamara Sampath Dassanayake raised during COPE meeting (English)

Allegations against MP Chamara Sampath Dassanayake raised during COPE meeting (English)

India officially announces PM Modi's Sri Lanka visit (English)

India officially announces PM Modi's Sri Lanka visit (English)

IUSF convenor remanded over protest near Health Ministry (English)

IUSF convenor remanded over protest near Health Ministry (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

CBSL imposes Rs. 3M in penalties on financial institutions for regulatory violations (English)

CBSL imposes Rs. 3M in penalties on financial institutions for regulatory violations (English)