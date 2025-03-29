Former CMC member Kithsiri Rajapaksa arrested

Former CMC member Kithsiri Rajapaksa arrested

March 29, 2025   11:58 am

Former Colombo Municipal Councillor (CMC) Kithsiri Rajapaksa, the son of ‘Maradane Choppe’, has been arrested by the police last night (28).

He was taken into custody for allegedly insulting and making death threats against the owner and his daughter in connection with a dispute over a piece of land located on Kent Road, Dematagoda.

Rajapaksa is accused of visiting the disputed land with a group of government officials, where he reportedly threatened the homeowner and his daughter.

Accordingly, Kithsiri Rajapaksa is scheduled to be produced before the Aluthkade Courts Complex today (29).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.03.29

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.03.29

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.03.29

Powerful earthquake rocks Myanmar and Thailand and kills more than 150 people

Powerful earthquake rocks Myanmar and Thailand and kills more than 150 people

'No govt. is obligated to protect military commanders' - Sarath Fonseka (English)

'No govt. is obligated to protect military commanders' - Sarath Fonseka (English)

Allegations against MP Chamara Sampath Dassanayake raised during COPE meeting (English)

Allegations against MP Chamara Sampath Dassanayake raised during COPE meeting (English)

India officially announces PM Modi's Sri Lanka visit (English)

India officially announces PM Modi's Sri Lanka visit (English)

IUSF convenor remanded over protest near Health Ministry (English)

IUSF convenor remanded over protest near Health Ministry (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm