Former CMC member Kithsiri Rajapaksa arrested

Former Colombo Municipal Councillor (CMC) Kithsiri Rajapaksa, the son of ‘Maradane Choppe’, has been arrested by the police last night (28).

He was taken into custody for allegedly insulting and making death threats against the owner and his daughter in connection with a dispute over a piece of land located on Kent Road, Dematagoda.

Rajapaksa is accused of visiting the disputed land with a group of government officials, where he reportedly threatened the homeowner and his daughter.

Accordingly, Kithsiri Rajapaksa is scheduled to be produced before the Aluthkade Courts Complex today (29).