Sri Lankas Ransilu Jayathilake wins Gold at Asia Pacific Powerlifting Championships

March 29, 2025   02:53 pm

Sri Lankan powerlifter Ransilu Jayathilake has secured the gold medal in the 120 kg weight class at the 2025 Asia Pacific Powerlifting Championships held in Australia.

Athletes from countries including Australia, Tonga, and Samoa had also participated in the competition.

With this victory, Ransilu Jayathilake has now won three gold medals at the World Powerlifting Asia Pacific Championships.

In a post on his Facebook page, Jayathilake shared that he had the honor of raising the Sri Lankan flag in front of a crowd of over 4,000 people in Melbourne. He expressed in his post that he will never lower the Sri Lankan flag and remains determined to raise the Sri Lankan flag on the world stage as soon as possible.

