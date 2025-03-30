Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

March 30, 2025   07:31 am

The Meteorology Department states that showers or thundershowers will occur in several areas of the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, and Uva provinces, as well as in the Nuwara Eliya and Ampara districts, after 2:00 p.m.

Fairly heavy showers of about 50 mm can be expected in some areas of the Southern Province and the Ratnapura district.

Misty conditions are likely in some parts of the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, and Uva provinces, as well as in the Galle, Matara, and Kurunegala districts, during the morning, according to the Meteorology Department.

The general public is kindly advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by temporarily localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

MPs who raise their voice in Parliament are imprisoned - MP Namal Rajapaksa (English)

MPs who raise their voice in Parliament are imprisoned - MP Namal Rajapaksa (English)

MPs who raise their voice in Parliament are imprisoned - MP Namal Rajapaksa (English)

Table salt factory at Elephant Pass declared open by Minister Sunil Hadunneththi (English)

Table salt factory at Elephant Pass declared open by Minister Sunil Hadunneththi (English)

Will enforce the law against leaders who planned and executed the violence  Minister Bimal (English)

Will enforce the law against leaders who planned and executed the violence  Minister Bimal (English)

SOEs being listed on stock exchange will help capital market grow - CBSL Governor (English)

SOEs being listed on stock exchange will help capital market grow - CBSL Governor (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.03.29

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.03.29

Powerful earthquake rocks Myanmar and Thailand and kills more than 150 people

Powerful earthquake rocks Myanmar and Thailand and kills more than 150 people

'No govt. is obligated to protect military commanders' - Sarath Fonseka (English)

'No govt. is obligated to protect military commanders' - Sarath Fonseka (English)