Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

The Meteorology Department states that showers or thundershowers will occur in several areas of the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, and Uva provinces, as well as in the Nuwara Eliya and Ampara districts, after 2:00 p.m.

Fairly heavy showers of about 50 mm can be expected in some areas of the Southern Province and the Ratnapura district.

Misty conditions are likely in some parts of the Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central, and Uva provinces, as well as in the Galle, Matara, and Kurunegala districts, during the morning, according to the Meteorology Department.

The general public is kindly advised to take adequate precautions to minimize damage caused by temporarily localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.