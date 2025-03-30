Warm weather advisory issued for several provinces, districts

Warm weather advisory issued for several provinces, districts

March 30, 2025   05:39 pm

The Department of Meteorology has issued a warm weather advisory for tomorrow (31) in several provinces and districts in the country. 

It states that heat index, the temperature felt on human body is likely to increase up to ‘Caution level’ at some places in Northern, North-central, Western, North-western, Sabaragamuwa, and Southern provinces and in Trincomalee, and Batticaloa districts.

As per the advisory, under the ‘Caution’ level of temperature, fatigue is possible with prolonged exposure and activity while continuing activity could result in heat cramps. 

Thus, the members of the public are advised to stay hydrated, take breaks in the shade as often as possible and limit strenuous outdoor activities. They are also requested to check up on the elderly and the sick, never leave children unattended inside vehicles and to wear lightweight and white or light-coloured clothing.

The Heat Index Forecast is calculated by using relative humidity and maximum temperature and this is the condition that is felt on your body. This is not the forecast of maximum temperature. It is generated by the Department of Meteorology for the next day period and prepared by using global numerical weather prediction model data.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

MPs who raise their voice in Parliament are imprisoned - MP Namal Rajapaksa (English)

MPs who raise their voice in Parliament are imprisoned - MP Namal Rajapaksa (English)

Table salt factory at Elephant Pass declared open by Minister Sunil Hadunneththi (English)

Table salt factory at Elephant Pass declared open by Minister Sunil Hadunneththi (English)

Will enforce the law against leaders who planned and executed the violence  Minister Bimal (English)

Will enforce the law against leaders who planned and executed the violence  Minister Bimal (English)

SOEs being listed on stock exchange will help capital market grow - CBSL Governor (English)

SOEs being listed on stock exchange will help capital market grow - CBSL Governor (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.03.29

🔴LIVE - Ada Derana Midday Prime News Bulletin - 2025.03.29