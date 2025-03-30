Sri Lanka to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr tomorrow

Sri Lanka to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr tomorrow

March 30, 2025   07:10 pm

Muslims in Sri Lanka will celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr  tomorrow (31) as the crescent (new moon) for the month of Shawwal has been sighted today, according to the Colombo Grand Mosque.

“The Hilaal (crescent) for the month of Shawwal 1446 AH was sighted on Sunday, March 30, 2025, as confirmed by reports from the Hilaal subcommittees appointed across the country.”

“Accordingly, the Colombo Grand Mosque, ACJU Hilaal Division, and the Department of Muslim Religious and Cultural Affairs (DMRCA) have unanimously declared that the 1st of Shawwal 1446 falls on March 31, 2025,” the Colombo Grand Mosque said.

Eid al-Fitr is a “festival of breaking the fast” and marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

It is a religious holiday that is celebrated by Muslims from all over the world and involves a range of celebrations as friends, family and the entire Muslim community come together.

The festival is celebrated on the first day of Shawwal, the 10th month of Islamic lunar calendar.

The date and time of Eid differ in various countries, depending upon the sighting of the crescent moon.

