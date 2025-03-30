Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe’s United National Party (UNP) on Sunday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Sri Lanka this week.

Modi will begin a two-day visit to Sri Lanka on April 4.

“This visit represents a cherished milestone in the timeless relationship between our two great nations,” a party statement said.

The UNP said the visit presents an opportunity to strengthen the “India-Sri Lanka Economic Partnership Vision” adopted in July 2023.

The UNP recalls that India’s provision of USD 4 billion in assistance during Sri Lanka’s economic crisis was “a testament to the depth of our friendship”.

The development of the eastern port district of Trincomalee jointly with India holds the potential to establish a dynamic centre for trade, energy and maritime activity and enforces regional connectivity.

The UNP attaches importance to the proposed power grid interconnection to deliver affordable and reliable energy, the statement said.

Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath said the memorandum of understanding on the power grid integration between Sri Lanka’s northeastern Mannar and India’s southern region through an undersea cable would be one of the bilateral agreements to be entered during the visit.

“This partnership is ultimately dedicated to the well-being of our people,” the UNP said.

“In hosting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the UNP calls upon all stakeholders to reaffirm their dedication to this bilateral vision.”

This will be Modi’s fourth visit to Sri Lanka since assuming office in 2015.

He last visited Sri Lanka in June 2019.

UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe was Sri Lanka’s prime minister during his visits in the past.

Source: PTI

--Agencies