Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

The Meteorology Department says showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, and Uva provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya and Ampara districts during the evening or night.

A few showers may occur in Hambantota, Ampara and Batticaloa districts in the morning too.

Fairly heavy showers about 50 mm are likely at some places in Southern province and in Rathnapura district, the Met Department said.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in Galle, Matara and Kurunegala districts during the morning.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.