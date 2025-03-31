Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

Fairly heavy showers expected in parts of the island

March 31, 2025   06:15 am

The Meteorology Department says showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, and Uva provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya and Ampara districts during the evening or night.

A few showers may occur in Hambantota, Ampara and Batticaloa districts in the morning too.

Fairly heavy showers about 50 mm are likely at some places in Southern province and in Rathnapura district, the Met Department said.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa, Central and Uva provinces and in Galle, Matara and Kurunegala districts during the morning.

Thus, the general public is kindly requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President on exposing these responsible for Easter attacks before Easter this year (English)

President on exposing these responsible for Easter attacks before Easter this year (English)

President on exposing these responsible for Easter attacks before Easter this year (English)

NPP's Budget prepared by former President Ranil Wickremesinghe  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

NPP's Budget prepared by former President Ranil Wickremesinghe  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Let's turn Sri Lanka around through SJB's election victory  Opposition Leader (English)

Let's turn Sri Lanka around through SJB's election victory  Opposition Leader (English)

Ex-Minister Tiran Alles summoned by CID over 2023 Weligama shooting incident (English)

Ex-Minister Tiran Alles summoned by CID over 2023 Weligama shooting incident (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

MPs who raise their voice in Parliament are imprisoned - MP Namal Rajapaksa (English)

MPs who raise their voice in Parliament are imprisoned - MP Namal Rajapaksa (English)

Table salt factory at Elephant Pass declared open by Minister Sunil Hadunneththi (English)

Table salt factory at Elephant Pass declared open by Minister Sunil Hadunneththi (English)