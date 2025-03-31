Deaths from devastating earthquake in Myanmar climb past 1,700

Deaths from devastating earthquake in Myanmar climb past 1,700

March 31, 2025   10:47 am

The death toll from the earthquake that hit Myanmar has risen to more than 1,700 as more bodies have been pulled from the rubble, the country’s military-led government said Monday.

Government spokesman Maj. Gen. Zaw Min Tun told state-run MRTV that another 3,400 have been injured and more than 300 were missing.

He did not provide more specific figures.

The 7.7 magnitude earthquake hit at midday Friday, causing widespread damage, including in the capital Naypitaw and the second largest city, Mandalay.

The earthquake, whose epicenter was near Mandalay, brought down scores of buildings and damaged other infrastructure like the city’s airport.

Relief efforts have been hampered by buckled roads, downed bridges, spotty communications and the challenges of operating in a country engaged in a civil war.

In neighboring Thailand, the quake rocked much of the country and killed at least 18 people, many at a construction site in Bangkok where a partially built high-rise collapsed.

Source: AP
--Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories

President on exposing these responsible for Easter attacks before Easter this year (English)

President on exposing these responsible for Easter attacks before Easter this year (English)

President on exposing these responsible for Easter attacks before Easter this year (English)

NPP's Budget prepared by former President Ranil Wickremesinghe  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

NPP's Budget prepared by former President Ranil Wickremesinghe  MP Dilith Jayaweera (English)

Let's turn Sri Lanka around through SJB's election victory  Opposition Leader (English)

Let's turn Sri Lanka around through SJB's election victory  Opposition Leader (English)

Ex-Minister Tiran Alles summoned by CID over 2023 Weligama shooting incident (English)

Ex-Minister Tiran Alles summoned by CID over 2023 Weligama shooting incident (English)

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴 Ada Derana Prime Time News Bulletin 6.55 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

LIVE🔴Ada Derana Lunch Time News Bulletin 12.00 pm

MPs who raise their voice in Parliament are imprisoned - MP Namal Rajapaksa (English)

MPs who raise their voice in Parliament are imprisoned - MP Namal Rajapaksa (English)

Table salt factory at Elephant Pass declared open by Minister Sunil Hadunneththi (English)

Table salt factory at Elephant Pass declared open by Minister Sunil Hadunneththi (English)