A French court on Monday convicted French far-right leader Marine Le Pen of misusing European Union funds in an alleged fake jobs scheme.

Le Pen, a three-time presidential candidate and head of the National Rally party, had denied any wrongdoing. But prosecutors called for a five-year suspended prison sentence, a €300,000 ($324,000) fine and a five-year ban on holding public office — a move that would prevent her from running in the next presidential election if upheld.

The ban would apply immediately even if Le Pen appeals, according to the prosecution’s request submitted last year. That effectively eliminates the far-right figurehead from the 2027 race at a time when she is seen as having her strongest chance yet at winning the presidency.

Le Pen has argued the case is politically motivated and has framed it as part of an effort to weaken her ahead of the next national vote. A ruling that bars her from office makes for a major shakeup in French politics, as polls suggest she is a leading contender to succeed President Emmanuel Macron, who is not eligible to run again.

