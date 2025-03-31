Ex-President Ranil calls on govt. to send medical team to aid Myanmar earthquake victims

Former President Ranil Wickremesinghe has urged the Sri Lankan government to dispatch a medical team, including military personnel, to Myanmar to assist those affected by the recent earthquake.

Issuing a special statement, Wickremesinghe emphasized Sri Lanka’s long-standing ties with Myanmar and stressed the importance of providing humanitarian relief.

“My proposal to the government is to send a medical team, including doctors from the army’s medical corps, along with essential medicines and equipment, to set up a temporary hospital in Myanmar,” he said.

Drawing parallels to Sri Lanka’s past humanitarian efforts, he recalled the country’s response to the 2015 Nepal earthquake.

“When there was an earthquake in Nepal, we deployed an army team and provided the second-largest aid package after India. Today, countries like India, Thailand, Malaysia, China, and even Australia—despite being farther away—have extended assistance to Myanmar. We must also take action,” he urged.

Wickremesinghe further suggested mobilizing medical supplies from Colombo and other regions to support relief efforts, stating, “We can collect the necessary medicines and send them to Myanmar. This is about maintaining our regional ties and playing a responsible role in humanitarian aid”.

The former President also referenced Sri Lanka’s past contributions to global crises, highlighting a recent donation to Gaza.

“Last year, I allocated one million dollars from Sri Lanka for Gaza. Similarly, I propose that we take immediate action to support Myanmar in this time of need,” he stated.